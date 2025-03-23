Israeli Man Arrested for Alleged Espionage Linked to Iran

In a significant security breach, Israeli authorities have arrested Edward Yusupov, a 65-year-old resident of Netivot, for allegedly spying for an enemy country. Suspected of collaborating with Iran, Yusupov reportedly conducted surveillance on sensitive security and infrastructure sites. This development was allowed for publication on Sunday, as confirmed by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and police sources.

Investigations reveal that Yusupov's espionage activities commenced in October 2024, when he made contact with a man claiming to be an Azerbaijani national residing in Dubai. Under this individual's guidance, Yusupov targeted several critical sites, including military installations, the Haifa Port, and a nuclear research center. For operational purposes, he allegedly rented an apartment overlooking the Haifa Port, aiding his handler and other entities.

Despite suspecting the affiliation with hostile foreign intelligence, believed to be Iranian forces, Yusupov persisted in his espionage activities while utilizing encrypted transactions for his payments. The Southern District Attorney's Office is preparing an indictment, underscoring the rising threat posed by foreign intelligence using social media to recruit Israelis. Security officials continue to issue stern warnings against engaging with unfamiliar foreign contacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)