Left Menu

Israeli Man Arrested for Alleged Espionage Linked to Iran

Edward Yusupov, a 65-year-old Israeli, was arrested for allegedly spying on critical security sites for an enemy nation, suspected to be Iran, in return for substantial payments. The Southern District Attorney plans to indict him, highlighting the ongoing threat of foreign intel recruitment through digital means.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:42 IST
Israeli Man Arrested for Alleged Espionage Linked to Iran
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant security breach, Israeli authorities have arrested Edward Yusupov, a 65-year-old resident of Netivot, for allegedly spying for an enemy country. Suspected of collaborating with Iran, Yusupov reportedly conducted surveillance on sensitive security and infrastructure sites. This development was allowed for publication on Sunday, as confirmed by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and police sources.

Investigations reveal that Yusupov's espionage activities commenced in October 2024, when he made contact with a man claiming to be an Azerbaijani national residing in Dubai. Under this individual's guidance, Yusupov targeted several critical sites, including military installations, the Haifa Port, and a nuclear research center. For operational purposes, he allegedly rented an apartment overlooking the Haifa Port, aiding his handler and other entities.

Despite suspecting the affiliation with hostile foreign intelligence, believed to be Iranian forces, Yusupov persisted in his espionage activities while utilizing encrypted transactions for his payments. The Southern District Attorney's Office is preparing an indictment, underscoring the rising threat posed by foreign intelligence using social media to recruit Israelis. Security officials continue to issue stern warnings against engaging with unfamiliar foreign contacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025