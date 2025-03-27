Jaishankar Highlights India's Optimistic Youth and Technological Embrace

Left Menu

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Central Asia Youth Delegation, emphasizing India's youthful optimism and technological integration, contrasting it with global sentiments. He heralded India's embrace of technology, outlining its pivotal role in the nation's progress and AI readiness, while also discussing Indo-US trade relations.

Updated: 27-03-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:23 IST
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Central Asia Youth Delegation at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, highlighting the optimism among Indian youth and their deep integration with technology as key national traits.

Contrasting this optimism with global sentiments, Jaishankar noted that not all societies share this hopeful outlook. He emphasized the important role technology plays among Indian youth, citing their reliance on digital tools and services.

Delving into AI, he discussed the need for a mindset open to technological progress to harness AI's potential. On another note, he touched upon India-US trade, mentioning the leaders of both countries are nearing the conclusion of a bilateral agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

