South Australia Premier Lauds India's Global Economic Influence

South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas has hailed India as a significant driver of global economic growth, recognizing its expanding influence on the world stage. In a conversation with ANI, Malinauskas expressed his belief in the immense potential for collaboration between India and Australia.

Highlighting the growing Indian student population in Australia, he identified promising avenues for partnership in steel production, renewable energy, and education. Malinauskas pointed out the already existing student exchanges and steel product collaborations, while envisioning direct flights and technological exchanges in renewable energy as future prospects.

Praising India's government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Malinauskas acknowledged its pro-investment stance and commitment to economic growth. He emphasized the mutually beneficial nature of international partnerships and reflected fondly on his second visit to Mumbai, admiring the city's dynamic growth and vibrant spirit.

