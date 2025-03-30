Myanmar Earthquake Carnage: A Nation on the Brink

The official death toll from a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake in central Myanmar has risen to over 1,600 as rescue teams continue searching for survivors amid widespread destruction, according to military leaders reported by the New York Times on Saturday. The earthquake struck near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, prompting urgent rescue efforts from volunteers and emergency workers battling challenging conditions marked by downed power lines and damaged infrastructure.

The disaster has intensified concerns regarding the military regime's grip on information, as initial estimates from the US Geological Survey suggest the death toll could surpass 10,000. The earthquake has further strained a nation already engulfed in conflict and shortages, with the Myanmar military continuing airstrikes against rebel-held territories amidst the unfolding catastrophe, per the New York Times.

This dual crisis has amplified calls for international assistance. Myanmar's National Unity Government, a shadow authority leading the opposition, announced a two-week suspension of offensive operations in quake-hit areas. Anger grows at the military junta for its non-assistance in disaster relief, criticized by volunteers demanding humanitarian support over military presence. Despite this, global aid faces hurdles like logistical challenges and financial sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)