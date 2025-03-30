Left Menu

Myanmar Earthquake Carnage: A Nation on the Brink

The death toll from Myanmar's devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake has surpassed 1,600, raising fears of more casualties. Rescue teams are striving through difficult conditions to find survivors amid collapsed infrastructures, while ongoing military actions complicate aid delivery and exacerbate a nation already in crisis due to war and shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 12:17 IST
Myanmar Earthquake Carnage: A Nation on the Brink
Death toll surpasses 1,600 in Myanmar earthquake (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

The official death toll from a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake in central Myanmar has risen to over 1,600 as rescue teams continue searching for survivors amid widespread destruction, according to military leaders reported by the New York Times on Saturday. The earthquake struck near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, prompting urgent rescue efforts from volunteers and emergency workers battling challenging conditions marked by downed power lines and damaged infrastructure.

The disaster has intensified concerns regarding the military regime's grip on information, as initial estimates from the US Geological Survey suggest the death toll could surpass 10,000. The earthquake has further strained a nation already engulfed in conflict and shortages, with the Myanmar military continuing airstrikes against rebel-held territories amidst the unfolding catastrophe, per the New York Times.

This dual crisis has amplified calls for international assistance. Myanmar's National Unity Government, a shadow authority leading the opposition, announced a two-week suspension of offensive operations in quake-hit areas. Anger grows at the military junta for its non-assistance in disaster relief, criticized by volunteers demanding humanitarian support over military presence. Despite this, global aid faces hurdles like logistical challenges and financial sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025