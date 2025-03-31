Karachi's Water Crisis Deepens Amid Eid Challenges

Residents in Karachi are grappling with severe water shortages, particularly exacerbated by a pause in the water bowser services during Eid-ul-Fitr, according to reports from Dawn. The city's outdated water infrastructure, managed by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), is responsible for about half of its daily water supply. A recent power outage at the Dhabeji Pumping Station has further disrupted operations.

The water scarcity, expected to worsen over Eid's three days, is causing considerable inconvenience for locals, pushing them to restrict their water usage. Districts like Central, West, and Keamari are most affected, with some areas experiencing a prolonged lack of supply from the main pipelines. This situation has forced residents to rely on water tankers to meet their daily needs.

The suspension of water tanker services during Eid will particularly impact affluent areas such as the Defence Housing Authority and Clifton, where many residents rely on water bowsers. KWSC CEO Ahmed Ali Siddiqui has directed the fulfillment of all pre-booked tankers before Eid. The service will pause on March 31st and April 1st due to public holidays but will resume at hydrant windows on April 2nd and fully via the app from April 3rd, as reported by ANI.

