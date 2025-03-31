Left Menu

Qatar-Gate Scandal: Netanyahu's Advisers Arrested Amid Intense Investigation

Two close counsel to Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu have been arrested in a probe linking officials to Qatar. The 'Qatar-Gate' affair involves grave allegations like bribery and fraud. While Netanyahu isn't a suspect, he's set to be questioned, prompting political tensions within Israel's security agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:58 IST
Qatar-Gate Scandal: Netanyahu's Advisers Arrested Amid Intense Investigation
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo) (Image credit: X/@IsraeliPM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a dramatic turn of events, two senior advisers to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein, have been taken into custody. Their arrest follows a far-reaching investigation into potential ties between Israeli officials and Qatar.

Dubbed the 'Qatar-Gate' affair, the investigation has been assigned to the police's International Crime Investigations unit, Lahav 443. Authorities have disclosed that the two men face serious accusations, including contact with a foreign agent, bribery, fraud, breach of trust, and money laundering. A third individual is also under scrutiny, while a journalist has been called to testify.

Amid the investigation, political strains emerged after Netanyahu's intent to appoint Vice-Admiral Eli Sharvit as Shin Bet's new head. Current Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar alleged the move was driven by a conflict of interest concerning the probe, escalating tensions within the nation's security framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

