Eid Celebrations Turn Tragic: Traffic Incidents Surge in Pakistan

Over 100 individuals were injured during Eid ul Fitr celebrations in Punjab's Taunsa district, mainly from motorcycle and rickshaw accidents. A high-speed car crash claimed four lives in Tando Allahyar. Rising traffic incidents in Karachi prompt calls for government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
During Eid ul Fitr celebrations, more than 100 people suffered injuries in traffic-related incidents in Taunsa district, Punjab, Pakistan. Most injuries were due to motorcycle and rickshaw mishaps, as reported by Geo News. Authorities revealed that the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital admitted 112 injured individuals, filling its capacity.

Rescue officials highlighted the preponderance of young individuals engaging in reckless motorcycle racing during celebrations. Due to limited hospital space, several were transferred to private hospitals. In a different incident, a tragic high-speed car accident at Tando Allahyar Canal resulted in four fatalities, all from Karachi. Their bodies were sent back to the city.

As Pakistan celebrated Eid ul Fitr with cultural enthusiasm and religious devotion, Karachi experienced a spike in traffic accidents, claiming numerous lives. Authorities are urged to address this growing concern. Last week, a water tanker accident near Malir Halt resulted in the deaths of a young couple and their unborn child. In Karachi, road accidents have claimed 214 lives in under three months, with heavy vehicles often involved.

