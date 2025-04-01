US Seeks Death Penalty in High-Profile CEO Assassination Case

In a dramatic turn of events, US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that federal prosecutors have been directed to seek the death penalty against Luigi Mangione, the man accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in a high-profile case that has captured nationwide attention.

The murder of Thompson, described by authorities as an "act of political violence," occurred on December 4, and was characterized by substantial planning and premeditation, according to the US Department of Justice. The slaying, which took place in public, not only alarmed the nation but also posed considerable risk to bystanders.

Following his arrest after a five-day manhunt, Mangione continues to plead not guilty to state charges. Despite being in federal custody, his legal team faces challenges, including access to resources for case preparation. The Manhattan District Attorney's office has contested these requests, citing special treatment concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)