UAE Commends Central Asian Tri-Nation Border Agreement

The UAE has expressed support for a border agreement among Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan and the Khujand Declaration of Eternal Friendship. UAE Minister Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh emphasized historic ties and the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes, fostering regional and international peace.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has hailed a landmark agreement inked by Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan to establish a tri-national border connection, alongside the signing of the Khujand Declaration of Eternal Friendship. The move is envisioned to bolster cooperation and development in Central Asia.

Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh highlighted the UAE's optimistic stance, asserting that the agreement could strengthen regional peace, prosperity, and stability. The UAE sees this development as a step forward in fostering international relations in the region.

Al Sayegh also reiterated the UAE's commitment to supporting the three nations through historical ties, stressing peaceful dialogue as the sole path to solving disputes and ensuring long-term development and harmony.

