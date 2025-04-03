Tariff Tensions: US-India Trade Frictions Escalate

In a recent encounter, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick avoided addressing a pressing query on the newly imposed tariffs on India by President Trump. Initially approached by ANI, Lutnick chose silence, leaving many questions unanswered as concerns over trade escalations mount.

President Donald Trump recently revealed a comprehensive tariff plan affecting international imports, including a 26% tariff on India. This announcement came during the Make America Wealthy Again event, where Trump criticized India's trade policies despite affirming his friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting the disparity in tariff rates, Trump pointed out that while the US imposes minimal tariffs on items such as motorcycles, countries like India, Thailand, and Vietnam impose significantly higher rates. The new policy is said to target these imbalances, with experts predicting adverse effects on India's export industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)