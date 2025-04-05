PM Modi Strengthens Sri Lanka Ties Amid Ceremonial Welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a ceremonial reception at Colombo's Independence Square on Friday as he embarked on a significant three-day visit to Sri Lanka. The visit is aimed at strengthening regional relations and promoting development cooperation. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake welcomed him, setting the stage for a busy diplomatic agenda.

Earlier, PM Modi received a warm reception at his hotel, where he interacted with members of the Indian diaspora and attended a puppet show in his honor. This vibrant welcome highlighted the strong cultural and people-to-people connections between India and Sri Lanka. Modi's arrival followed his trip to Thailand, where he had a bilateral meeting with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and participated in the BIMSTEC Summit, engaging in further bilateral discussions.

Amid rainy weather, six senior Sri Lankan ministers were present at the airport to welcome PM Modi. The delegation included Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath and several others. During his stay, Modi will inaugurate Indian-funded development projects in Anuradhapura and review the 'Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future' initiative with President Dissanayake. The Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre's Vyasa Kalyanasundaram praised Modi's global efforts in promoting Yoga, enhancing its recognition across Sri Lanka.

