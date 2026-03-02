Left Menu

India Monitors Impact of Canada’s Revised Immigration Policies on Indian Diaspora

India is attentively observing Canada’s shift in immigration policies, which threaten the legal work status of approximately one million Indian nationals. Canadian efforts to decrease non-permanent residents have intensified the competition for permanent residency, urging India to seek protective measures for its diaspora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 23:14 IST
India Monitors Impact of Canada’s Revised Immigration Policies on Indian Diaspora
P Kumaran, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is closely monitoring recent changes in Canada's immigration policies, as significant numbers of work permits for Indian nationals are set to expire. During Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to India, the issue was discussed at length.

P Kumaran, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted a rising 'status cliff' affecting the Indian community in Canada. The Carney administration aims to reduce the proportion of non-permanent residents, causing uncertainty and stress amongst those nearing expiration deadlines.

Canada has shifted from its expansionist approach in the early 2020s to a more restrictive policy, impacting Indian citizens dramatically. With work permits for nearly 927,000 set to expire by 2026, the Indian government is urging Canada to consider prioritizing current residents for permanent residency spots.

Existing challenges are compounded by Canada's new application rules, requiring online submissions for work permit extensions, a move likely to prolong processing times. India's diplomatic channels are actively seeking humane solutions to safeguard the interests of Indian citizens affected by these changes.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Two Municipal Workers Die in Sewer Accident

Tragic Loss: Two Municipal Workers Die in Sewer Accident

 India
2
PayPay IPO Delayed Amid Geopolitical Tensions

PayPay IPO Delayed Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
U.S. Manufacturing Faces Price Surge Amid Tariffs and Middle East Tensions

U.S. Manufacturing Faces Price Surge Amid Tariffs and Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Global Aviation Chaos: Travel Shares Dive Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

Global Aviation Chaos: Travel Shares Dive Amid Escalating Middle East Confli...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026