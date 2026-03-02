India Monitors Impact of Canada’s Revised Immigration Policies on Indian Diaspora
India is attentively observing Canada’s shift in immigration policies, which threaten the legal work status of approximately one million Indian nationals. Canadian efforts to decrease non-permanent residents have intensified the competition for permanent residency, urging India to seek protective measures for its diaspora.
India is closely monitoring recent changes in Canada's immigration policies, as significant numbers of work permits for Indian nationals are set to expire. During Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to India, the issue was discussed at length.
P Kumaran, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted a rising 'status cliff' affecting the Indian community in Canada. The Carney administration aims to reduce the proportion of non-permanent residents, causing uncertainty and stress amongst those nearing expiration deadlines.
Canada has shifted from its expansionist approach in the early 2020s to a more restrictive policy, impacting Indian citizens dramatically. With work permits for nearly 927,000 set to expire by 2026, the Indian government is urging Canada to consider prioritizing current residents for permanent residency spots.
Existing challenges are compounded by Canada's new application rules, requiring online submissions for work permit extensions, a move likely to prolong processing times. India's diplomatic channels are actively seeking humane solutions to safeguard the interests of Indian citizens affected by these changes.
