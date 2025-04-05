Pakistani Human Rights Activist Denounces Systemic Gender Inequality

Anila Gulzar, a distinguished human rights advocate from Pakistan, has sharply criticized the ongoing gender discrimination and violence against women in her country. As a member of the Christian minority, Anila highlighted Pakistan's persistent struggle with systemic inequality and violence against women, despite legal safeguards intended to protect their rights.

She pointed out that discrimination begins at birth, with a preference for male children affecting girls' access to healthcare, education, and nutrition. This mindset leads to early marriages and limited career opportunities for women. Anila cited the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report, which ranks Pakistan low in gender equality, particularly in education and economic participation.

In the workplace, women, who comprise only 22% of the workforce, face harassment and wage gaps. Violent practices such as honour killings, which claim about 1,000 lives annually, remain prevalent, while rape cases rise with minimal justice delivered. Activists like Anila call for stronger enforcement of existing laws to genuinely protect women's rights.

