Left Menu

Pope Francis Returns to Public Eye in Better Health, Post Hospitalization

Pope Francis made his first public appearance since being discharged from the hospital, showing signs of recovery from a serious illness. The 88-year-old appeared in better health, engaging with the public at the Vatican for the first time in weeks, following his treatment for pneumonia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:10 IST
Pope Francis Returns to Public Eye in Better Health, Post Hospitalization
Pope Francis appears for the first time in public since his return to the Vatican (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Pope Francis made his first public appearance at the Vatican after his recent hospitalization, marking a significant moment since being discharged two weeks ago. The 88-year-old pontiff, who was seen in a wheelchair and with a nasal cannula, seemed to be in good spirits as he greeted the gathered faithful.

Earlier this year, in February and March, Pope Francis was hospitalized for five weeks due to a polymicrobial infection that led to pneumonia. His health had deteriorated to the point where doctors considered him close to death. Upon his partial recovery, he was last seen struggling to speak and move, yet determinedly waved from a balcony to reassure those concerned.

During this Sunday's appearance, he displayed improved mobility, moving his arms more freely. Although his voice was still weakened, it showed more strength compared to two weeks prior. According to medical sources, the pope will need at least two months of recovery after his discharge from Gemelli Hospital on March 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025