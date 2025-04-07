Pope Francis Returns to Public Eye in Better Health, Post Hospitalization

Pope Francis made his first public appearance at the Vatican after his recent hospitalization, marking a significant moment since being discharged two weeks ago. The 88-year-old pontiff, who was seen in a wheelchair and with a nasal cannula, seemed to be in good spirits as he greeted the gathered faithful.

Earlier this year, in February and March, Pope Francis was hospitalized for five weeks due to a polymicrobial infection that led to pneumonia. His health had deteriorated to the point where doctors considered him close to death. Upon his partial recovery, he was last seen struggling to speak and move, yet determinedly waved from a balcony to reassure those concerned.

During this Sunday's appearance, he displayed improved mobility, moving his arms more freely. Although his voice was still weakened, it showed more strength compared to two weeks prior. According to medical sources, the pope will need at least two months of recovery after his discharge from Gemelli Hospital on March 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)