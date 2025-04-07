Left Menu

BJP Munich Celebrates Foundation Day with Global Aspirations

The Overseas Friends of BJP in Munich celebrated the party's Foundation Day, with participation from BJP workers and key foreign dignitaries. Vijay Chauthaiwale shared a special message, amplifying the vision of 'Viksit Bharat.' Prime Minister Modi's endorsement on this occasion highlights the ongoing commitment to India's development.

Overseas Friends of BJP celebrate party's Foundation Day in Munich (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Germany

The Overseas Friends of the Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP) in Munich, Germany, commemorated the BJP's Foundation Day with a significant event guided by Vijay Chauthaiwale, who oversees the party's foreign affairs. A large gathering of BJP supporters participated, expressing unity and pride in being part of the world's largest political organization.

Participants in Munich listened attentively to speeches by BJP President JP Nadda and received a special message from Chauthaiwale. The celebration underscored the party's global ambitions and its dedication to achieving the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' or Developed India, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the BJP celebrated its 46th Foundation Day on April 6, coinciding with the festival of Ram Navami, tributes were paid to the party's legacy. Leaders reiterated their commitment to advancing the nation under Modi's leadership, with the Prime Minister extending his greetings via social media, emphasizing the party's pledge to progress and good governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

