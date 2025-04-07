BJP Munich Celebrates Foundation Day with Global Aspirations

The Overseas Friends of the Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP) in Munich, Germany, commemorated the BJP's Foundation Day with a significant event guided by Vijay Chauthaiwale, who oversees the party's foreign affairs. A large gathering of BJP supporters participated, expressing unity and pride in being part of the world's largest political organization.

Participants in Munich listened attentively to speeches by BJP President JP Nadda and received a special message from Chauthaiwale. The celebration underscored the party's global ambitions and its dedication to achieving the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' or Developed India, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the BJP celebrated its 46th Foundation Day on April 6, coinciding with the festival of Ram Navami, tributes were paid to the party's legacy. Leaders reiterated their commitment to advancing the nation under Modi's leadership, with the Prime Minister extending his greetings via social media, emphasizing the party's pledge to progress and good governance.

