Japan Strengthens Maritime Logistics Amid Taiwan Tensions

Japan’s Defence Minister announced a new unit to enhance the Self-Defense Forces' transport capabilities for southern islands amid Taiwan Strait tensions. This unit, focused on maritime logistics and comprising 100 personnel, plans to acquire 10 vessels by 2028 to ensure rapid and secure military deployments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

On Sunday, Japan's Defence Minister Gen Nakatani declared a strategic move to enhance the transport capabilities of the Self-Defense Forces for remote southern islands, orienting a newly established maritime logistics unit amid rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait, as reported by Kyodo News.

Speaking at a ceremony in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, Nakatani highlighted the unit's role in achieving faster and more secure troop deployments. The Maritime Transportation Group, under the direct supervision of the defence minister and established on March 24, aims to acquire 10 transport vessels by March 2028, with two already operational, according to the Self-Defense Forces (SDF).

China's growing pressure on Taiwan, considered a potential military flashpoint, poses significant security risks for Japan. The new logistics unit's establishment reflects Japan's strategic positioning alongside its ally, the United States, to counterbalance China's regional aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

