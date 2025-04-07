Left Menu

India and Portugal Reaffirm Historic Ties Amid Landmark Visit

Highlighting strong bilateral ties, Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa emphasized India as a key partner for a multilateral world during President Droupadi Murmu's visit. It marked the first Indian presidential visit to Portugal in 27 years and celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Portugal

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and India's President Droupadi Murmu celebrated the enduring friendship between the two nations amidst a state visit to Lisbon. The leaders praised the strength of their bilateral ties, which extend across high-tech, renewables, culture, and defense sectors.

President de Sousa lauded the Indian community in Portugal, noting the presence of 50,000 Indians and numerous students as a testament to their strong relations. He underscored India's role as a global democratic leader and economic powerhouse in fostering a multilateral world with free trade and adherence to international law.

This historic visit by President Murmu, marking the first Indian presidential visit to Portugal in 27 years, was heralded by a ceremonial welcome at 'Praca do Imperio.' Her itinerary also includes a visit to Slovakia, underscoring India's commitment to strengthening diplomatic bonds in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

