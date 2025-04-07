India and Portugal Reaffirm Historic Ties Amid Landmark Visit

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and India's President Droupadi Murmu celebrated the enduring friendship between the two nations amidst a state visit to Lisbon. The leaders praised the strength of their bilateral ties, which extend across high-tech, renewables, culture, and defense sectors.

President de Sousa lauded the Indian community in Portugal, noting the presence of 50,000 Indians and numerous students as a testament to their strong relations. He underscored India's role as a global democratic leader and economic powerhouse in fostering a multilateral world with free trade and adherence to international law.

This historic visit by President Murmu, marking the first Indian presidential visit to Portugal in 27 years, was heralded by a ceremonial welcome at 'Praca do Imperio.' Her itinerary also includes a visit to Slovakia, underscoring India's commitment to strengthening diplomatic bonds in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)