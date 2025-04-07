Left Menu

India and Portugal Celebrate 50 Years of Diplomatic Relations

President Droupadi Murmu visited Portugal, marking 50 years of India-Portugal diplomatic relations. She emphasized the multifaceted partnership between the two nations and discussed strengthening ties in various sectors. Murmu also launched a commemorative stamp, reflecting the deep historical friendship and ongoing collaboration.

President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Portugal marks a significant milestone in India-Portugal diplomatic relations, celebrating 50 years of close collaboration. During a joint statement with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Murmu highlighted the evolution of their bilateral ties into a multifaceted partnership.

The Indian president acknowledged the importance of frequent high-level visits which have bolstered commercial engagement and mutual support on global issues. Murmu emphasized the deep historical connections and the ongoing commitment to enhancing cooperation in trade, science, technology, and more.

Murmu expressed delight in jointly launching a commemorative stamp, symbolizing the golden jubilee of diplomatic ties. Her visit, which follows a 27-year gap, includes meetings with key Portuguese figures and engagements with the Indian diaspora, further strengthening the longstanding and vibrant relationship between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

