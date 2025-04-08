Left Menu

French Legal Action Targets Big Tech Over Uyghur Surveillance

The World Uyghur Congress has filed a legal complaint in Paris against Dahua Technology France, Hikvision France, and Huawei France. These firms allegedly contributed to crimes against humanity in East Turkistan. The complaint, supported by the NGO Don't Fund Russian Army, highlights the role of these companies in mass surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:05 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ @UyghurCongress). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has launched a legal complaint in Paris against three major tech firms: Dahua Technology France, Hikvision France, and Huawei France, accusing them of complicity in crimes against humanity involving the Uyghur people in East Turkistan, according to a press statement released by the WUC.

WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun emphasized the critical importance of holding accountable all companies partaking in the Chinese government's alleged genocide, expressing hope in the French judicial system to address the matter with the seriousness it warrants. The legal action encompasses grave charges including concealment of complicity in aggravated servitude, human trafficking, genocide, and crimes against humanity.

The non-governmental organization Don't Fund Russian Army supports this legal endeavor, spotlighting the unrestricted operation of Hikvision and Dahua in Europe despite their involvement in rights violations. The complaint leverages a 45-page dossier of public sources and evidence, illustrating how these firms facilitated the surveillance and discriminatory policies imposed in East Turkistan, a move echoed in their use in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

