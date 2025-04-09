China's White Paper Criticizes US Tariff Policies, Urges Dialogue

In a significant move, China has issued a white paper condemning the United States' imposition of tariffs on more than $500 billion worth of Chinese exports since 2018. The document, titled 'China's Position on Some Issues Concerning China-US Economic and Trade Relations,' argues that these tariffs represent a form of 'unilateralism and protectionism' that threatens global trade cooperation.

According to Xinhua, the white paper was launched by China's State Council Information Office to clarify the facts surrounding China-US economic relations and outline the Chinese stance on trade issues. This comes amid a new 104 percent tariff imposition by the US, escalating tensions that have already unsettled markets. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt characterized China's retaliatory actions as a 'mistake,' further intensifying the discourse.

The white paper underscores China's resolve in defending its national interests through robust countermeasures, including new tariffs on $23.6 billion worth of US exports. Despite the strained relations, China remains committed to resolving disputes through dialogue and consultation, expressing the necessity for both nations to respect each other's core interests to foster mutually beneficial trade relations.

