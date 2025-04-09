Trade Tensions Soar: China and US Exchange Heavy Tariffs

In a significant retaliatory move, Beijing on Wednesday announced its decision to escalate tariffs on US goods from 34% to 84%, effective April 10, Al Jazeera reported. This action follows the United States' own tariff increases on Chinese imports to an extraordinary 104%, subsequent to US President Donald Trump's prior threats to impose an additional 50% tariff.

President Trump had previously announced the additional tariff increase on China after Beijing raised tariffs on American imports to 34% in a reciprocal response. Trump warned that if China did not retract the new tariffs within 24 hours, further measures would be enacted, and ongoing dialogues about China's requested meetings would cease immediately.

The stark 50-point tariff increment by China is a direct reflection of the US's additional tariff imposition. Beijing made the announcement shortly after the White House disclosed its intention to implement a 104% duty on Chinese goods, marking a stark escalation of the ongoing trade conflict that has rattled global markets.

Speaking during a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described China's retaliatory tariffs as a "mistake," underscoring that when America faces challenges, its responses will be robust and unwavering. She highlighted, "It was a mistake for China to retaliate. When America is punched, America punches back harder, making the 104% tariffs against China effective immediately tonight. The President will show leniency if China signals a willingness to negotiate," she asserted.

Leavitt elaborated that these actions are part of a broader endeavor by the Trump administration to counteract what it perceives as unfair trade dynamics leading to employment losses and economic distress among US workers. She harshly criticized China's trade approaches, accusing them of amplifying American workers' economic struggles. "President Trump has made it clear: the era of American economic surrender is over. He will not tolerate the exploitation of American workers and industries through foolish trade practices, which have cost millions of high-paying jobs and devastated communities across the nation," the Press Secretary stated.

Leavitt further reiterated that President Trump maintains an unwavering stance with "no consideration for extension or delay" of these tariffs, yet remains open to communication. She noted, "Since the Liberation Day announcement, almost 70 countries have reached out to the President to begin negotiations." She added that Trump's trade team is directed to create "customized trade agreements with each nation that approaches this administration for negotiations." Leavitt also detailed the strategic outlook of the tariffs, emphasizing their focus not only on monetary tariffs but also on non-monetary barriers adversely impacting US trade.

Earlier in the week, Trump warned of an additional 50% tariff increase on China after Beijing imposed a 34% retaliatory hike in response to Trump's reciprocal tariffs announcement during Liberation Day on April 2. China's Ministry of Commerce condemned the tariffs, denouncing them as "groundless" and labeling them as an example of unilateral intimidation tactics. (ANI)

