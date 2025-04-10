WHO Races Against Time to Prevent Dengue Outbreak in Myanmar Camps

In the aftermath of Myanmar's devastating earthquake, thousands of displaced families are at risk as the threat of dengue outbreaks looms in temporary camps, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) press release. The WHO, alongside local health authorities, is swiftly implementing a prevention and control campaign in some of the most affected areas.

Daw Nandar's account reflects the struggle of many residents in regions like Sagaing, Mandalay, and Nay Pyi Taw, which are battling not only quake damage but also poor shelter conditions, stagnant water, and increased mosquito exposure. These factors foster rapid dengue spread, posing significant risk to children and pregnant women. To prevent a public health disaster, WHO is supplying 4,500 rapid diagnostic test kits to health workers in displacement sites and villages for early detection and treatment of dengue cases.

Additionally, 500 tent nets are being allocated to protect young children from mosquito bites, and 6.2 tons of Temephos are being used for targeted larviciding at high-risk breeding locations. "We cannot wait for dengue to trigger the next crisis," said Elena Vuolo, Deputy Head of WHO Myanmar. This initiative goes beyond vector control, focusing on safeguarding lives and building resilience post-earthquake. As the monsoon season approaches, WHO stresses the urgency of their work, underscoring that public health is pivotal in disaster response.

