Left Menu

WHO Races Against Time to Prevent Dengue Outbreak in Myanmar Camps

In Myanmar, earthquake-displaced families face a new threat as dengue outbreaks loom. WHO, collaborating with local authorities, is launching a prevention initiative. The effort includes distributing diagnostic kits and mosquito nets to avert a health crisis in camps ravaged by the recent quake and precarious living conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:29 IST
WHO Races Against Time to Prevent Dengue Outbreak in Myanmar Camps
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

In the aftermath of Myanmar's devastating earthquake, thousands of displaced families are at risk as the threat of dengue outbreaks looms in temporary camps, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) press release. The WHO, alongside local health authorities, is swiftly implementing a prevention and control campaign in some of the most affected areas.

Daw Nandar's account reflects the struggle of many residents in regions like Sagaing, Mandalay, and Nay Pyi Taw, which are battling not only quake damage but also poor shelter conditions, stagnant water, and increased mosquito exposure. These factors foster rapid dengue spread, posing significant risk to children and pregnant women. To prevent a public health disaster, WHO is supplying 4,500 rapid diagnostic test kits to health workers in displacement sites and villages for early detection and treatment of dengue cases.

Additionally, 500 tent nets are being allocated to protect young children from mosquito bites, and 6.2 tons of Temephos are being used for targeted larviciding at high-risk breeding locations. "We cannot wait for dengue to trigger the next crisis," said Elena Vuolo, Deputy Head of WHO Myanmar. This initiative goes beyond vector control, focusing on safeguarding lives and building resilience post-earthquake. As the monsoon season approaches, WHO stresses the urgency of their work, underscoring that public health is pivotal in disaster response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025