Left Menu

Tibetan Advocates Rally EU Support as Human Rights Concerns Escalate

Tibetan representatives met with European Parliament members to highlight worsening human rights conditions under Chinese rule and urged stronger EU advocacy. MEPs showed concern over Tibet's situation, pledging further support. The tragic death of Tulku Hungkar Dorje intensifies calls for international accountability from China and Vietnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:36 IST
Tibetan Advocates Rally EU Support as Human Rights Concerns Escalate
Representative Rigzin Genkhang and EU Advocacy Officer Tenzin Phuntsok (Photo/X@CTA_TibetdotNet). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Representative Rigzin Genkhang and EU Advocacy Officer Tenzin Phuntsok of the Office of Tibet Brussels held crucial talks with Members of the European Parliament, urging them to address the deteriorating human rights conditions in Tibet under Chinese rule, as reported by Tibet.net. The duo pressed Europe to ramp up advocacy efforts on behalf of the Tibetan people.

During these discussions, the delegates highlighted key issues, particularly the suspicious death of prominent Tibetan religious leader Tulku Hungkar Dorje in Vietnamese custody, demanding international accountability from both China and Vietnam. The Central Tibetan Administration has condemned the ongoing repression and is calling for stronger global action.

This tragic event has amplified concerns over Chinese authorities' treatment of Tibetans. Representative Genkhang stressed to MEPs the intensifying repression within Tibet and emphasized the urgency of using all available diplomatic and legislative tools to resist China's aggressive policies against Tibetan culture, as cited by Tibet.net. MEPs have committed to keeping the issue alive in debates and diplomatic talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025