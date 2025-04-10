Tibetan Advocates Rally EU Support as Human Rights Concerns Escalate

Representative Rigzin Genkhang and EU Advocacy Officer Tenzin Phuntsok of the Office of Tibet Brussels held crucial talks with Members of the European Parliament, urging them to address the deteriorating human rights conditions in Tibet under Chinese rule, as reported by Tibet.net. The duo pressed Europe to ramp up advocacy efforts on behalf of the Tibetan people.

During these discussions, the delegates highlighted key issues, particularly the suspicious death of prominent Tibetan religious leader Tulku Hungkar Dorje in Vietnamese custody, demanding international accountability from both China and Vietnam. The Central Tibetan Administration has condemned the ongoing repression and is calling for stronger global action.

This tragic event has amplified concerns over Chinese authorities' treatment of Tibetans. Representative Genkhang stressed to MEPs the intensifying repression within Tibet and emphasized the urgency of using all available diplomatic and legislative tools to resist China's aggressive policies against Tibetan culture, as cited by Tibet.net. MEPs have committed to keeping the issue alive in debates and diplomatic talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)