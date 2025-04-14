Fugitive Businessman Mehul Choksi Arrested in Belgium, Faces Extradition to India

The Belgian Federal Public Service of Justice announced on Monday that fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi was apprehended on April 12 and is currently in detention. The agency confirmed that India has initiated extradition proceedings against him.

Choksi, 65, is wanted by Indian authorities for his alleged role in defrauding the Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,850 crore. The fraud involved his nephew Nirav Modi and resulted in significant financial losses through fraudulent bank transactions.

Choksi's attorney, Vijay Aggarwal, expressed concerns over potential human rights violations if Choksi is extradited, citing the political nature of the case and issues related to Choksi's health. Aggarwal assured that the defense will challenge the extradition on these grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)