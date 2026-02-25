Crackdown in Haryana: IDFC First Bank Fraud Unraveled

In a significant development, Haryana's State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has apprehended four individuals linked to the IDFC First Bank fraud case, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The arrests took place on Tuesday evening and included two former employees of IDFC First Bank along with two private individuals who own a partnership firm. This move is part of the ongoing probe into a major scam involving Rs 590 crore in government-held accounts.

The state government had earlier lodged an FIR and set up a committee to scrutinize the fraud. Meanwhile, political voices, including Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh, are pressing for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the scandal.