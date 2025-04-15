Left Menu

Tension Rises as El Salvador President Refuses US Request to Return Detained National

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele refused to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the US, despite a Supreme Court ruling mandating his release. Bukele cited an administrative error for Garcia's deportation. The US Justice Department pledged to remove obstacles, while Bukele criticized the demand as 'preposterous'.

Updated: 15-04-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:39 IST
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele with US President Donald Trump (Image: X@nayibbukele). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • El Salvador

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador has declined a U.S. request to repatriate Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national mistakenly deported and detained in a high-security prison. His comments came Tuesday, following a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, alongside Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The U.S. Justice Department reiterated their commitment to eliminating barriers hindering Garcia's return. Speaking to press via CBS News, Bukele questioned the logic of facilitating Garcia's return, suggesting the notion was 'preposterous' while describing Garcia as a 'terrorist.'

The U.S. Supreme Court recently ordered the administration to facilitate Garcia's release, emphasizing there were no qualifiers suggesting El Salvador's willingness to return him. Despite deportation, evidence presented by his lawyers indicates he is unaffiliated with criminal organizations and was originally targeted in El Salvador over local business threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

