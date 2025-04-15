Tension Rises as El Salvador President Refuses US Request to Return Detained National

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador has declined a U.S. request to repatriate Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national mistakenly deported and detained in a high-security prison. His comments came Tuesday, following a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, alongside Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The U.S. Justice Department reiterated their commitment to eliminating barriers hindering Garcia's return. Speaking to press via CBS News, Bukele questioned the logic of facilitating Garcia's return, suggesting the notion was 'preposterous' while describing Garcia as a 'terrorist.'

The U.S. Supreme Court recently ordered the administration to facilitate Garcia's release, emphasizing there were no qualifiers suggesting El Salvador's willingness to return him. Despite deportation, evidence presented by his lawyers indicates he is unaffiliated with criminal organizations and was originally targeted in El Salvador over local business threats.

