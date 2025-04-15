Imran Khan's Trial: Political Vendetta or Legitimate Charges?

In a high-profile legal battle, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has asserted that charges against him are driven by political motives. He told the Lahore High Court that his nomination in the rioting cases is a form of political vendetta, asserting that he was in National Accountability Bureau custody on May 9, 2023, when violent protests erupted, The Express Tribune reports.

A division bench of the Lahore High Court, comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, resumed hearing Khan's bail applications in eight cases related to May 9, which include the attack on the Corps Commander House. Khan's legal representative, Salman Safdar, contends that Khan was falsely accused and stresses that there was no prior conspiracy planned by Khan or PTI leaders against state institutions.

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad is reviewing bail applications for 86 PTI members accused in vandalism cases post the PTI protest on November 26. Advocate Kayani argues that his clients were unfairly targeted through an identification parade and questions the validity of statements given in police custody, urging the court to grant bail considering the lack of substantial evidence against the accused.

