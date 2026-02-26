Hong Kong Court Overturns Fraud Conviction of Pro-Democracy Tycoon Jimmy Lai

In a surprising turn of events, a Hong Kong court has overturned the fraud conviction and prison sentence of pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai. This follows closely on the heels of his 20-year sentence on separate national security charges. Judges cited errors in the original case proceedings to justify their decision.

Even with this legal win, Lai remains incarcerated for allegedly conspiring with foreign forces, a case that has drawn widespread international condemnation. Rights groups and countries such as the U.S. and Britain have voiced their concerns, seeing this as a significant episode in Beijing's enforcement of its national security law.

Thursday also saw the sentencing of the father of another pro-democracy activist to eight months in prison, further emphasizing the growing political chasm. Meanwhile, concerns over Lai's deteriorating health in solitary confinement persist, sparking calls for his release on humanitarian grounds.

