UAE Launches Comprehensive Teacher Recruitment Drive to Shape Educational Future

The Ministry of Education in the United Arab Emirates has rolled out a series of teacher recruitment fairs aimed at strengthening the public education sector. Collaborating with the Emirates College for Advanced Education, the initiative seeks to attract top-tier professionals who will contribute to the nation's educational aspirations.

The recruitment fairs, targeted at UAE citizens and local residents with strong educational backgrounds, will run from April to May 2025. The events are a key component of the Ministry's strategic plan aimed at enriching the educational landscape for the 2025-2026 academic year. The fairs will open on April 19th at Dubai's Zayed Educational Complex and continue until May 21st at the United Arab Emirates University campus in Al Ain.

During these events, committees will conduct workshops to discuss requirements for roles in subjects like Science, English, Business Administration, and more. The Ministry ensures a rigorous selection process, offering comprehensive training for successful candidates to bolster their skills. This effort aligns with the UAE's vision for educational excellence and professional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)