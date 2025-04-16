Germany Beckons: Indian Tourists Flock to Europe’s Cultural Gem

Indian travelers are flocking to Germany in unprecedented numbers, with a reported 8.6% increase in tourist arrivals, reaching 897,841 overnight stays in 2024 compared to 826,703 the previous year. This surge comes amid strengthened air connectivity between the two nations, flying to an impressive 309 flights in January 2025, up from 241 in January 2019.

The uptick in Indian tourists comes as the German National Tourist Board (GNTB) and the German Embassy in India introduced ambitious travel packages tailored to Indian preferences. At a recent press conference, officials revealed that Indian tourists are prolonging their stays, averaging 9.6 nights, with spending rates growing four times faster than the global average.

Germany's appeal is undeniable, boasting 54 UNESCO World Heritage sites, countless museums, and a myriad of castles. With a focus on digitalizing the Schengen visa process, Germany aims to make travel simpler for Indian visitors, thereby fortifying economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)