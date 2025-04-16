Pakistan and Bangladesh Set to Revitalize Bilateral Ties

Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday for crucial bilateral discussions with Bangladesh, marking a significant step in mending a previously dormant relationship.

Baloch is slated to meet Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin on Thursday. The encounter aims to lay the groundwork for future engagements, with the last high-level talks held over twenty years ago.

The upcoming visit by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is anticipated to cement this diplomatic initiative, with several agreements poised to be signed. The ongoing dialogues underscore a commitment to collaboration in diverse sectors, fostering a robust partnership between the two countries.

