Pakistan and Bangladesh Set to Revitalize Bilateral Ties

Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch's visit to Bangladesh marks a pivotal moment in rejuvenating relations between the two nations. With plans for renewed dialogue after nearly two decades, both countries are focusing on mutually beneficial cooperation and bilateral agreements in trade, culture, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:00 IST
Pakistani Foreign Secretary arrived in Bangladesh (Photo/Bangladesh Foreign Ministry). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday for crucial bilateral discussions with Bangladesh, marking a significant step in mending a previously dormant relationship.

Baloch is slated to meet Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin on Thursday. The encounter aims to lay the groundwork for future engagements, with the last high-level talks held over twenty years ago.

The upcoming visit by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is anticipated to cement this diplomatic initiative, with several agreements poised to be signed. The ongoing dialogues underscore a commitment to collaboration in diverse sectors, fostering a robust partnership between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

