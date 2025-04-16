Israeli Forces Strike Back: Disrupting Hamas Command in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 16 (ANI/TPS): In a concerted effort to dismantle the core infrastructure of Hamas, Israeli security forces have neutralized 11 Hamas leaders, as well as hundreds of mid-level operatives, and targeted approximately 1,200 terror sites in Gaza. This information, disclosed by the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet, underscores the intensity of the operations which commenced on March 18 and include a series of more than 100 targeted eliminations. Among those eliminated were senior Hamas commanders and intelligence heads, significantly disrupting Hamas's command structure.

The Israeli campaign has strategically focused on Hamas's political and military leadership. By targeting the cooperative ties within Hamas's internal mechanisms, Israel has weakened its operatives' coordination. Notably, the death of eight top officials on the first night of the campaign hampered both military and political operations. These operations have crucially impacted Hamas and the Popular Resistance Committees' infrastructure.

Adding to the strategic maneuvers, the establishment of the Morag Corridor aims to segregate the Rafah and Khan Yunis brigades from the rest of Gaza. Operations by ground forces, notably the IDF's divisions, have ventured into unprecedented territories to dismantle underground networks and weapon caches. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Israel Katz announced potential shifts in aid delivery, suggesting a new mechanism to reduce Hamas's control over humanitarian resources while continuing military operations designed to weaken Hamas's stronghold in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)