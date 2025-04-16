India's Lifeline to Myanmar: Operation Brahma's Ongoing Aid Mission

In a sustained effort to aid Myanmar following the catastrophic earthquake on March 28, India has dispatched 20 pre-fabricated office structures weighing approximately 50 tonnes to Naypyidaw. The latest shipment arrived via Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft, marking the continuation of Operation Brahma, India's dedicated humanitarian mission to support its neighbor in distress.

The Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday that these structures will temporarily serve various ministries in Naypyidaw. Additionally, India's commitment includes deploying two IAF C-17 aircraft to retrieve medical personnel from a 200-bed field hospital. The hospital has successfully treated over 2,500 patients during its two-week operation.

Beyond these efforts, India has already delivered more than 750 MT of relief supplies, including essential medicines, food, and shelters. The comprehensive aid demonstrates India's steadfast partnership with Myanmar during this challenging period, reinforcing ties with the Indian diaspora in the region and underlining the nation's resolve to assist in times of disaster.

