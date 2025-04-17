Left Menu

Trump's Bold Easter Address: A Vision for America's Revival

During an Easter prayer service, President Trump hailed his administration's first three months as historical. He reaffirmed commitments to U.S. prosperity, border security, and military strength while launching initiatives like the White House Faith Office. Trump also critiqued educational standards and solidified his stance on gender identity, seeking to reshape fundamental policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:16 IST
Trump's Bold Easter Address: A Vision for America's Revival
US President Donald Trump delivering remarks at Easter prayer service (Photo/ YouTube @WhiteHouse) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a stirring Easter service, U.S. President Donald Trump lauded the achievements of his administration's initial months, proclaiming them potentially unmatched in presidential history. He emphasized his dedication to revitalizing America's global presence and domestic welfare.

Opening his address with a tribute to Angel Mom Patty Morin, whose daughter was tragically killed by an illegal immigrant in 2023, Trump promised unwavering support. He highlighted the significance of the upcoming elections, deeming November 5th a pivotal date.

Alongside boosting the U.S. economy, securing borders, and fortifying military prowess, Trump's agenda includes backing global persecution victims, particularly Christians. He announced the formation of the White House Faith Office to combat 'anti-Christian bias,' and censured radical educational agendas while advocating for local education governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025