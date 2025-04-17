Trump's Bold Easter Address: A Vision for America's Revival

In a stirring Easter service, U.S. President Donald Trump lauded the achievements of his administration's initial months, proclaiming them potentially unmatched in presidential history. He emphasized his dedication to revitalizing America's global presence and domestic welfare.

Opening his address with a tribute to Angel Mom Patty Morin, whose daughter was tragically killed by an illegal immigrant in 2023, Trump promised unwavering support. He highlighted the significance of the upcoming elections, deeming November 5th a pivotal date.

Alongside boosting the U.S. economy, securing borders, and fortifying military prowess, Trump's agenda includes backing global persecution victims, particularly Christians. He announced the formation of the White House Faith Office to combat 'anti-Christian bias,' and censured radical educational agendas while advocating for local education governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)