Left Menu

California Sues Trump Over Unilateral Tariffs: A Legal Showdown

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit challenging President Trump's tariffs imposed under the International Economic Emergency Powers Act. The lawsuit argues Trump's actions are unauthorized and harm California's economy. Newsom and Bonta emphasize the lawsuit aims to protect Californian families, businesses, and the state's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:23 IST
California Sues Trump Over Unilateral Tariffs: A Legal Showdown
US President Donald Trump, California Governor Gavin Newsom (Image Credit: Reuters, X/@GavinNewsom). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta have initiated legal action against former President Donald Trump, opposing tariffs imposed under his administration. The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, seeks to nullify these tariffs, claiming they exceed presidential authority and jeopardize California's economy.

The controversial tariffs, enforced under the International Economic Emergency Powers Act, reportedly inflict immediate damage on California, the nation's largest economy and agricultural hub. In a statement, Newsom and Bonta criticized the tariffs for disrupting supply chains, raising prices, and threatening jobs across the state.

Bonta argued that the President's reliance on emergency powers for tariff imposition lacked legal basis and represented a significant threat to international trade relations. The lawsuit further references the US Supreme Court's major questions doctrine, asserting congressional authorization is vital for wide-reaching economic actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025