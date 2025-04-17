California Sues Trump Over Unilateral Tariffs: A Legal Showdown

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta have initiated legal action against former President Donald Trump, opposing tariffs imposed under his administration. The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, seeks to nullify these tariffs, claiming they exceed presidential authority and jeopardize California's economy.

The controversial tariffs, enforced under the International Economic Emergency Powers Act, reportedly inflict immediate damage on California, the nation's largest economy and agricultural hub. In a statement, Newsom and Bonta criticized the tariffs for disrupting supply chains, raising prices, and threatening jobs across the state.

Bonta argued that the President's reliance on emergency powers for tariff imposition lacked legal basis and represented a significant threat to international trade relations. The lawsuit further references the US Supreme Court's major questions doctrine, asserting congressional authorization is vital for wide-reaching economic actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)