PTI in Turmoil: Splits, Factions, and Power Struggles Emerge

Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, has alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), founded by Imran Khan, has fractured into several factions, posing significant challenges to its unity, as reported by ARY News. These comments followed his meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif in London.

During a press briefing, Asif declared that approximately half of PTI's legislators have become symbolic allies, compelling Khan to seek out loyal supporters. He further asserted that Imran Khan would not be granted power even with an apology, citing serious offenses against the state.

Amidst claims of infighting within PTI, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar highlighted divisions, notably between factions led by Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. Controversy arose over restricted access to Khan in jail, with PTI leaders alleging improper conduct by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)