PM Modi's Strategic Saudi Visit: Strengthening Ties Amid Regional Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Saudi Arabia on April 22-23, invited by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This marks Modi's first visit in his third term, following his previous visits in 2016 and 2019. The trip aims to bolster the multi-faceted partnership amid ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 12:59 IST
PM Narendra Modi with Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman in September 2023 (Image/ PMO). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to embark on a significant diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia next week, at the behest of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Scheduled for April 22-23, this will be Modi's inaugural visit to the oil-rich kingdom during his third term, strengthening a strategic partnership that has evolved remarkably over recent years.

This visit follows a string of high-profile exchanges, highlighted by Crown Prince Salman's participation in the G20 Summit in New Delhi last September and the ever-expanding cooperative engagement in defense, trade, and cultural sectors between the two nations. The ties, underlined by socio-cultural and commerce boosts, have flourished with burgeoning investment commitments and joint strategic initiatives.

The diplomatic mission unfolds amid regional turmoil, with US-Iran nuclear discussions and the ongoing Hamas-Israeli conflict intensifying the geopolitical landscape. Modi's visit coincides with preparations for an anticipated visit to Saudi Arabia by US President Donald Trump, signaling the critical nature of Riyadh's international relations in global diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

