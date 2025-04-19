Left Menu

Abu Dhabi's NHRI Strengthens Ties with European Parliament on Human Rights Cooperation

The National Human Rights Institution in Abu Dhabi hosted a high-level European Parliament delegation, led by David McAllister, to discuss joint efforts in enhancing human rights standards. The visit highlights the European Parliament's continued interest in collaborating with the NHRI and supporting its international human rights initiatives.

NHRI Chairperson Maqsoud Kruse meets European Parliament delegation in Abu Dhabi to boost human rights ties. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) in Abu Dhabi welcomed a high-ranking delegation from the European Parliament, marking a significant step in collaborative human rights efforts.

During the visit, Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of NHRI, emphasized the importance of this interaction as it represents the third such visit by the European Parliament, underscoring a strong commitment to fostering international human rights standards.

The delegation, led by David McAllister from the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs, along with EU Ambassador Lucia Berger and other senior officials, was informed about NHRI's current initiatives and strategic plans aimed at enhancing partnerships with global human rights organizations.

