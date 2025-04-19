UAE Floating Hospital Expands Medical Team for Enhanced Humanitarian Aid in Al Arish

The UAE Floating Hospital, based in Al Arish, Egypt, has welcomed a new contingent of Indonesian healthcare professionals as part of a broader humanitarian mission known as 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.' This initiative continues the ongoing collaboration between the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia, focusing on providing top-tier medical support in crisis situations.

The newly arrived team consists of 25 skilled doctors and nurses specializing in various fields. Their expertise will significantly enhance the hospital's capacity to handle complex medical cases, working alongside the existing Emirati staff to ensure that healthcare services meet global standards. This partnership underlines both nations' shared dedication to international humanitarian and relief efforts.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Director of the UAE Floating Hospital, highlighted that the Indonesian staff's participation reflects the lasting relationship between the two countries and supports the hospital's mission to aid Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Since its opening on February 23, 2024, the facility has been instrumental in delivering critical medical interventions, performing over 3,300 surgeries and numerous other treatments.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including fully equipped operating rooms, intensive care units, and advanced radiology and laboratory departments, the hospital symbolizes the UAE's commitment to providing vital humanitarian aid. It has already delivered in excess of 8,600 medical services, improving the lives of many affected by ongoing regional conflicts.

