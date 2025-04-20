Journalist Niaz Baloch Faces Threats from Pakistani Intelligence: A Call for Global Action
Niaz Baloch, a prominent journalist, claims he's been threatened by entities linked to Pakistani intelligence. His concerns highlight systemic injustices in Balochistan, where journalists and activists face grave risks. Amid ongoing rights violations, Baloch urges the international community to intervene and address the critical situation.
Niaz Baloch, a renowned journalist, has raised serious concerns after receiving threats believed to be from Pakistani intelligence agencies. The Balochistan Post reports Baloch fears enforced disappearance—a tactic alleged to suppress dissent in the region.
In a bold statement, Baloch condemned increasing threats to professionals in Balochistan. He highlighted targeted attacks on journalists, educators, and activists opposing systemic injustice, allegedly by 'death squads' acting with impunity. Baloch urged international intervention, stating the situation demands the world's attention to prevent ongoing bloodshed.
Baloch's warnings coincide with escalating risks to press freedom in Balochistan. Multiple journalists face murder or forced disappearance. As general rights abuses persist, Baloch's appeal underscores the urgent need for global scrutiny and action against these violations.
For years, the Baloch community has suffered extensive abuses, including forced disappearances and unlawful killings. Security forces are accused of detaining civilians without due process, denying basic rights like free speech. Despite repeated alerts by rights organizations, the international community's response remains minimal, heightening Baloch calls for justice and self-determination.
