IAF Joins Global Forces for High-Stakes Exercise Desert Flag-10

In a strong display of international defense collaboration, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has arrived at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates to take part in Exercise Desert Flag-10. This multinational air combat exercise is a significant event hosted by the UAE Air Force, according to a press release from the Ministry of Defence.

The IAF has deployed its MiG-29 and Jaguar fighter aircraft for the exercise, scheduled from April 21 to May 8, 2025. Exercise Desert Flag-10 sees participation from air forces across the globe, including nations like Australia, Bahrain, France, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, the UK, the US, and UAE. This assembly underscores the exercise's importance as a platform for operational coordination and tactical exchange among allied nations.

The primary mission of Desert Flag-10 is to conduct diverse and sophisticated fighter engagements, facilitating the exchange of operational knowledge and best practices. Participants aim to enhance their air combat capabilities in a realistic multinational setting, fostering mutual trust, improving interoperability, and bolstering joint response capabilities in response to global security challenges.

The Ministry of Defence highlights that the IAF's involvement reflects India's ongoing efforts to bolster defense cooperation and strengthen strategic alliances with friendly nations, especially in the West Asian region. This engagement reinforces the IAF's operational readiness and affirms India's role as a reliable partner in regional and international security frameworks.

This deployment follows recent high-level discussions between India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, and Dubai's Crown Prince and Minister of Defence, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The leaders praised the current state of defense cooperation and stressed the importance of scaling up engagement to align with advancements in trade and business. Training exchanges were identified as central to deepening mutual understanding and strengthening bilateral defense relations, aligned with the vision shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)