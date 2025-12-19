Poland's MiG-29 Swap for Ukrainian Anti-Drone Tech
Poland's President Karol Nawrocki announced Poland's intention to exchange MiG-29 fighter jets for Ukrainian anti-drone technology. He emphasized the strategic partnership would align with Polish policy, expecting resolution once formalities are completed, aiming for a mutually beneficial defense arrangement.
In a significant defense development, Poland's President Karol Nawrocki announced plans to swap the country's MiG-29 fighter jets for cutting-edge Ukrainian anti-drone technology.
Speaking at a news conference, President Nawrocki highlighted the strategic partnership's symmetrical benefits, ensuring alignment with Poland's defense policy.
The President expressed confidence that once procedural formalities are addressed, this mutually beneficial transaction will proceed seamlessly, enhancing both nations' defense capabilities.
