Poland's MiG-29 Swap for Ukrainian Anti-Drone Tech

In a significant defense development, Poland's President Karol Nawrocki announced plans to swap the country's MiG-29 fighter jets for cutting-edge Ukrainian anti-drone technology.

Speaking at a news conference, President Nawrocki highlighted the strategic partnership's symmetrical benefits, ensuring alignment with Poland's defense policy.

The President expressed confidence that once procedural formalities are addressed, this mutually beneficial transaction will proceed seamlessly, enhancing both nations' defense capabilities.

