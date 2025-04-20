US Vice President JD Vance to Visit Iconic Taj Mahal

The iconic Taj Mahal in Agra is gearing up for an esteemed visit by US Vice President JD Vance. The monument, an enduring symbol of Mughal architecture and a UNESCO World Heritage site, is expected to welcome Vice President Vance and his wife, who will stroll through its majestic premises, soaking in its historical grandeur.

This prominent visit follows that of former US President Donald Trump in 2020, who alongside First Lady Melania Trump, revered the structure as a monument embodying awe and the diverse cultural beauty of India. Trump had famously remarked on the inspiration drawn from the Taj Mahal, a universally admired masterpiece.

Speaking to ANI, Agra resident Sunil Shrivastava shared his excitement over Vance's visit, touting it as a tremendous opportunity for the city and expressing hope for fruitful discussions on tariffs and trade with Prime Minister Modi. This engagement could yield new development opportunities and help control inflation, benefiting the tourism and visa sectors.

The official itinerary reveals that Vice President Vance will arrive in India on April 21, visiting key locations including New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra. A summit with Prime Minister Modi is slated for the same day as his arrival.

The Ministry of External Affairs expressed optimism about Vance's visit, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighting the potential for enhanced bilateral relations between India and the US. The visit underscores both nations' commitment to pursuing strategic partnerships and economic collaborations.

