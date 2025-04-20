Left Menu

US Vice President JD Vance to Visit Iconic Taj Mahal

US Vice President JD Vance is set to visit the Taj Mahal as part of his official trip to India. The visit, aimed at strengthening India-US ties, will include meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussions on trade and tourism enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:51 IST
US Vice President JD Vance to Visit Iconic Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic Taj Mahal in Agra is gearing up for an esteemed visit by US Vice President JD Vance. The monument, an enduring symbol of Mughal architecture and a UNESCO World Heritage site, is expected to welcome Vice President Vance and his wife, who will stroll through its majestic premises, soaking in its historical grandeur.

This prominent visit follows that of former US President Donald Trump in 2020, who alongside First Lady Melania Trump, revered the structure as a monument embodying awe and the diverse cultural beauty of India. Trump had famously remarked on the inspiration drawn from the Taj Mahal, a universally admired masterpiece.

Speaking to ANI, Agra resident Sunil Shrivastava shared his excitement over Vance's visit, touting it as a tremendous opportunity for the city and expressing hope for fruitful discussions on tariffs and trade with Prime Minister Modi. This engagement could yield new development opportunities and help control inflation, benefiting the tourism and visa sectors.

The official itinerary reveals that Vice President Vance will arrive in India on April 21, visiting key locations including New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra. A summit with Prime Minister Modi is slated for the same day as his arrival.

The Ministry of External Affairs expressed optimism about Vance's visit, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighting the potential for enhanced bilateral relations between India and the US. The visit underscores both nations' commitment to pursuing strategic partnerships and economic collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025