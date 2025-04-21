Left Menu

EVIS Abu Dhabi 2025: A Premier Platform for Electric Mobility

The Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) Abu Dhabi 2025, hosted at ADNEC Centre by ADNOC Distribution and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, highlights groundbreaking advances in EV technology and clean transport. Featuring international leaders and immersive features, EVIS 2025 underscores UAE's commitment to sustainable mobility.

The 4th edition of the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) Abu Dhabi 2025 commenced today at the ADNEC Centre, underscoring the UAE's dedication to electric vehicle innovation and clean transportation. Hosted by ADNOC Distribution and in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the event runs until April 23rd.

Organized by Nirvana MICE, EVIS 2025 has evolved into the MENA region's largest platform for electric vehicles, drawing in senior officials, international delegates, and global industry leaders. Eng. Sharif Al Olama from the Ministry of Energy stressed its significance, highlighting the surge in participating companies eager to present advancements in sustainable mobility.

In his opening remarks, Al Olama affirmed the UAE's commitment to its Net Zero 2050 Strategy, highlighting initiatives to expand EV charging networks and launching UAEV for nationwide access. New ventures, like the region's first battery recycling facility with Bee'ah, showcase UAE's proactive approach to green mobility and innovative transport solutions.

