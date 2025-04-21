Warm Welcome for US VP Vance in India: A Step Forward in Global Partnership

In a gesture that highlights deepening ties between India and the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha, and their three children as they arrived at the PM's official residence on Monday. This visit is set to expand the bilateral dialogue between the two nations.

The Vance family started their Indian sojourn with a visit to the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple, showcasing appreciation for India's rich cultural heritage. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, the Vance children embraced local customs and were evidently mesmerized by the temple's beauty.

Furthermore, the Vances have scheduled visits to Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, as expressed by Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs. This tour aims to explore strategic, cultural, and economic aspects between India and the United States, promising to enhance the bilateral partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)