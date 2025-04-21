Left Menu

Warm Welcome for US VP Vance in India: A Step Forward in Global Partnership

US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his family, commenced significant bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their visit underscores the strengthening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. During their four-day trip, the Vance family will visit key cultural destinations in Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra.

Updated: 21-04-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:33 IST
PM Modi meets US Vice President JD Vance, 2nd Lady Usha Vance and Children Ewan, Vivek, Mirabel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a gesture that highlights deepening ties between India and the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha, and their three children as they arrived at the PM's official residence on Monday. This visit is set to expand the bilateral dialogue between the two nations.

The Vance family started their Indian sojourn with a visit to the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple, showcasing appreciation for India's rich cultural heritage. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, the Vance children embraced local customs and were evidently mesmerized by the temple's beauty.

Furthermore, the Vances have scheduled visits to Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, as expressed by Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs. This tour aims to explore strategic, cultural, and economic aspects between India and the United States, promising to enhance the bilateral partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

