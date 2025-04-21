Left Menu

Mike Huckabee Steps In as New US Ambassador to Israel

Mike Huckabee, former Arkansas Governor, takes on the role of US Ambassador to Israel after presenting his credentials to President Isaac Herzog. Huckabee emphasizes the US-Israel alliance, highlighting intelligence and technological cooperation, while Herzog stresses urgency in freeing hostages from Hamas captivity.

Updated: 21-04-2025 23:06 IST
President Herzog receives credentials of Mike Huckabee (Photo/@USAmbIsrael). Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Tel Aviv, Israel – On Monday, Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas and an ordained Southern Baptist pastor, officially became the new US Ambassador to Israel. He presented his diplomatic credentials to President Isaac Herzog, underscoring the strong ties between the two countries.

During the presentation, President Herzog emphasized the urgent need to secure the release of all hostages held by Hamas. 'We share our heartbreak and our absolute resolve to see every last hostage freed and returned to their loved ones immediately,' Herzog declared, expressing gratitude for Huckabee's allegiance and commitment to action.

Ambassador Huckabee assured that the US deeply values its partnership with Israel, recognizing the mutual benefits in intelligence, technology, and agricultural innovation. 'We care deeply about the threats that face Israel, as they also impact the United States,' Huckabee stated. His schedule also included meetings with newly appointed ambassadors from India, Canada, Belarus, the Dominican Republic, and Angola.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

