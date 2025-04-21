Mike Huckabee Steps In as New US Ambassador to Israel

Tel Aviv, Israel – On Monday, Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas and an ordained Southern Baptist pastor, officially became the new US Ambassador to Israel. He presented his diplomatic credentials to President Isaac Herzog, underscoring the strong ties between the two countries.

During the presentation, President Herzog emphasized the urgent need to secure the release of all hostages held by Hamas. 'We share our heartbreak and our absolute resolve to see every last hostage freed and returned to their loved ones immediately,' Herzog declared, expressing gratitude for Huckabee's allegiance and commitment to action.

Ambassador Huckabee assured that the US deeply values its partnership with Israel, recognizing the mutual benefits in intelligence, technology, and agricultural innovation. 'We care deeply about the threats that face Israel, as they also impact the United States,' Huckabee stated. His schedule also included meetings with newly appointed ambassadors from India, Canada, Belarus, the Dominican Republic, and Angola.

