MEA Briefs on Pahalgam Terror Attack with Cross-Border Links

The Ministry of External Affairs detailed the Cabinet Committee on Security's briefing regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, linking it to cross-border activities. The meeting chaired by the Prime Minister appreciated global support against terrorism, while security forces initiated operations to find the perpetrators after the attack claimed 26 lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:01 IST
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Photo/ Youtube @MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) conducted a special briefing following the Pahalgam terror attack, underlining cross-border involvement as reported to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed the media on Wednesday evening to share these insights.

During a CCS meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on Wednesday, officials were briefed on the April 22 attack. The committee expressed gratitude for international support and solidarity from numerous governments, who have firmly condemned the terror incident, and noted these stabilizing sentiments reflect zero tolerance for terrorism.

Misri highlighted the connections between the attack and recent electoral successes in the Union Territory, as well as its ongoing economic development. According to MEA reports, the Pahalgam incident resulted in the deaths of 25 Indians and one Nepali, with several others injured.

Prime Minister Modi presided over a meeting of the CCS for more than two hours following the attack, attended by senior ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and S. Jaishankar. Shah also visited the attack site in Pahalgam, while a National Investigation Agency team provided support for the J&K Police's investigation.

Security forces have heightened vigilance and launched search operations to apprehend the terrorists behind the attack. The Pahalgam incident marks one of the significant terror strikes after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, prompting intensified security measures to capture those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

