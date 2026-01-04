Security Forces Uncover Militant Hideout in Baramulla
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district have located and dismantled a militant hideout, discovering a cache of arms and ammunition during the operation in Suchliwaran forest. Items recovered include hand grenades, rifle rounds, and communication equipment, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-01-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant security operation, forces have dismantled a notorious militant hideout in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to official sources on Sunday.
The operation, carried out in the dense Suchliwaran forest on Saturday, led to the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition.
Items confiscated included two hand grenades, 24 rounds of AK-47 rifle ammunition, and communication equipment such as a wireless antenna, adding to the significance of the find in this volatile region.
ALSO READ
Bhogapuram Airport Nears Operational Readiness with Successful Validation Flight
A Milestone Move: Gig Workers Win First Step Towards Social Security
Political Tensions Erupt in Ballari: BJP MLA Seeks Z-Security
Operation Sadbhavana: Indian Army Brings Healthcare to Rajouri Border Villages
Daring Capture: Operation Absolute Resolve