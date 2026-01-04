Security Forces Uncover Militant Hideout in Baramulla

In a significant security operation, forces have dismantled a notorious militant hideout in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to official sources on Sunday.

The operation, carried out in the dense Suchliwaran forest on Saturday, led to the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition.

Items confiscated included two hand grenades, 24 rounds of AK-47 rifle ammunition, and communication equipment such as a wireless antenna, adding to the significance of the find in this volatile region.