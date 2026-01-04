Left Menu

Security Forces Uncover Militant Hideout in Baramulla

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district have located and dismantled a militant hideout, discovering a cache of arms and ammunition during the operation in Suchliwaran forest. Items recovered include hand grenades, rifle rounds, and communication equipment, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-01-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 13:39 IST
Security Forces Uncover Militant Hideout in Baramulla
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, forces have dismantled a notorious militant hideout in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to official sources on Sunday.

The operation, carried out in the dense Suchliwaran forest on Saturday, led to the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition.

Items confiscated included two hand grenades, 24 rounds of AK-47 rifle ammunition, and communication equipment such as a wireless antenna, adding to the significance of the find in this volatile region.

TRENDING

1
Uproar Over Unopposed Wins: Democracy at Risk in Maharashtra Civic Polls

Uproar Over Unopposed Wins: Democracy at Risk in Maharashtra Civic Polls

 India
2
Emotions Run High: England's Solid Comeback Highlights Final Ashes Test Amid Tribute for Bondi Victims

Emotions Run High: England's Solid Comeback Highlights Final Ashes Test Amid...

 Australia
3
BNP Praises Modi's Condolences on Khaleda Zia's Demise

BNP Praises Modi's Condolences on Khaleda Zia's Demise

 Bangladesh
4
U.S. Moves in Venezuela: A Geopolitical Gain for China?

U.S. Moves in Venezuela: A Geopolitical Gain for China?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026