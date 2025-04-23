Global Condemnation Arises After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack
The Muslim World League and other global entities have condemned the violent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, resulting in over 25 fatalities. Security forces have intensified efforts to track down the culprits, as international leaders unite in rejecting violence and terrorism linked to any race or religion.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
The Muslim World League (MWL) has strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a 'heinous' act that claimed the lives of over 25 individuals.
In an official statement, MWL's General Secretariat reiterated its and the Islamic world's unwavering stance against any form of violence and terrorism, emphasizing that such acts should not be associated with any religion or culture. They expressed deep condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. The MWL also highlighted the content of a joint statement following the Indian Prime Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia, condemning terrorism and praising the Saudi-Indian partnership in combatting it.
This attack, noted as one of the largest since the repeal of Article 370 in 2019, has prompted countries across the Arab world to express their outrage and solidarity against terrorism. Security measures in the region have been heightened as search operations are underway, with local communities advocating for a Jammu bandh as a form of protest against this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur Security Boost: Key Arms Recovered, Militant Arrests in Strategic Operations
Amit Shah's Crucial Review of Jammu and Kashmir Development and Security
Jerusalem Police Heighten Security for Passover and Easter Celebrations
Heightened Surveillance: Army Fortifies Security in J&K's Mountain Passes
Prince Harry's Legal Battle Over Security in the UK