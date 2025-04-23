Global Condemnation Arises After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Muslim World League (MWL) has strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a 'heinous' act that claimed the lives of over 25 individuals.

In an official statement, MWL's General Secretariat reiterated its and the Islamic world's unwavering stance against any form of violence and terrorism, emphasizing that such acts should not be associated with any religion or culture. They expressed deep condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. The MWL also highlighted the content of a joint statement following the Indian Prime Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia, condemning terrorism and praising the Saudi-Indian partnership in combatting it.

This attack, noted as one of the largest since the repeal of Article 370 in 2019, has prompted countries across the Arab world to express their outrage and solidarity against terrorism. Security measures in the region have been heightened as search operations are underway, with local communities advocating for a Jammu bandh as a form of protest against this tragic event.

