Global Immunisation: A Call to Action Amid Rising Disease Threats

Immunisation efforts worldwide are in jeopardy as misinformation, population growth, ongoing humanitarian crises, and funding cuts threaten to reverse years of progress, officials from WHO, UNICEF, and Gavi cautioned. During World Immunisation Week (April 24-30), they highlighted the resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases including measles, meningitis, and yellow fever across the globe.

WHO, UNICEF, and Gavi stressed the urgent need for political commitment and investment to fortify immunisation programs, which have significantly reduced child mortality over the past five decades. WHO's Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, remarked on the life-saving impact of vaccines, while expressing concern about funding reductions jeopardizing these achievements.

Particularly alarming is the resurgence of measles, with cases rising each year since 2021, partly due to decreased immunisation coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2023, measles cases soared to an estimated 10.3 million, marking a 20% rise from 2022, a trend likely to persist into 2024 and beyond, the agencies warn.

